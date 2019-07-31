NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

All Blacks coach defends Barrett: 'They all do it'

2019-07-31 11:52
Steve Hansen (Getty)
Cape Town - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says he won't punish Beauden Barrett for rolling the ball forward before kicking penalty against the Springboks last weekend.

WATCH: Beauden Barrett moves ball closer to posts behind referee's back

A Springbok fan spotted Barrett nudging the ball forward with his foot while Australian referee Nic Berry had his back turned and posted footage of the incident on social media.

"Watch closely what Beauden Barrett does with the ball as he prepares for the penalty kick," Pieter van der Spuy states in the clip, which has been viewed more than 144 000 times on social media.

Hansen told the Stuff.co.nz website that Barrett had simply done something many goal-kickers do.

"Look, you guys (media) have watched a lot of footy from club level right to the very highest level; I would say most goal-kickers have done that at some point in their time," the All Blacks mentor said.

"Is it right? Probably not, but they all do it. Is it any different than when you get a penalty and kick for touch and end up taking two strides past the mark to kick it out? It's just what happens in footy."

Hansen said it was up to the official to sort out the matter.

"Well, there are four referees. So they are the judges aren't they? There are more things happening on the rugby field that are more concerning than that."

 

