All Black skipper: Draw felt like a loss

Wellington - As the Springboks celebrated their 16-16 draw, the All Blacks were distraught with captain Kieran Read saying it felt like a loss.

"I think so. If you saw the reactions from the two sides (a loss) is what it feels like," Read said after the match.

The match may also have come at a high price for the All Blacks, just two months out from the World Cup, with star lock Brodie Retallick taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he was awaiting test results to learn if Retallick had suffered a break as well. However, Hansen put a positive spin on the game.

"The last couple of seconds was pretty tough to watch but we've done that to plenty of sides ourselves so sometimes you've got to take your own medicine," Hansen said.

"But there were enough signs there to say that if we keep working away, get our timing better, get our execution better then we're going to hurt some teams. So we're not going to panic.

"We had to find some things out, we've found them out which is great and we're reasonably happy, not so much with the performance but we are happy with what we're seeing and where we know we can go."

The Springboks had their own injury problems with Faf de Klerk, whose clever kicking game placed the All Blacks under pressure throughout the first half, failing a head injury assessment in the third quarter which brought Jantjies off the bench.