11 staggering stats that will have you baffled as to how the Boks lost!

Cape Town - We all know there's only ONE statistic that really counts in any rugby match - the final score.

As it happened: Springboks v All Blacks



Springbok fans were left scratching their heads as to how their team managed to blow a 30-13 lead against the All Blacks with just 18 minutes remaining in their Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Boks looked well on course for their first back-to-back set of victories over their bitter rivals since 2009, only to see the All Blacks dig deep and score the final 19 points of the match to break the hearts of the vast majority of the sold-out nearly 50 000-strong stadium - and the millions watching at home.

The 32-30 final score, coupled with the Boks' 36-34 victory margin in Wellington earlier in the tournament, saw the sides 'draw' 66-all in this year's tournament, indicating there is very little to separate the two sides less than 12 months away from the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In much the same way as the All Blacks dominated the official SANZAAR stats in that Wellington Test, but still lost, the Boks did likewise at Loftus, but were left to rue a couple of crucial moments of ill-discipline and a lack of composure.



ON ATTACK

METRES CARRIED

South Africa - 384

New Zealand - 219

CARRIES

South Africa - 115

New Zealand - 68

DEFENDERS BEATEN

South Africa - 25

New Zealand - 14

CLEAN BREAKS

South Africa - 7

New Zealand - 4

PASSES

South Africa - 133



New Zealand - 73

OFFLOADS

South Africa - 7

New Zealand - 2

POSSESSION

South Africa - 58.6%

New Zealand - 41.4%

ON DEFENCE

TACKLES

South Africa - 70

New Zealand - 115

MISSED TACKLES

South Africa - 14

New Zealand - 25

BREAKDOWN

RUCKS WON

South Africa - 84

New Zealand - 49

FINAL SCORE?

South Africa - 30

New Zealand - 32