White makes enquiry into Cheetahs vacancies

Cape Town - Former Springbok boss Jake White has reportedly made enquiries regarding the vacant coaching and director of rugby jobs at the Cheetahs.

White is currently coaching Toyota Verblitz, but his contract with the Japanese club comes to an end later this year when current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen takes over.

The Cheetahs are on the hunt for a new head coach and director of rugby after confirmation last week that Franco Smith will be departing the union after this year's Rugby World Cup having been offered the Italy coaching role.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, while White has not officially applied for either of the two vacancies, his enquiry regarding the panel's identification process could be seen as a hint of his interest in returning to South Africa.

White, 55, coached the Springboks in 54 Tests between 2004 and 2007, winning 36, losing 17 with one draw for a win-ratio of 67%.

The highlight of White's tenure at the helm of the national team was winning the 2007 World Cup in France.