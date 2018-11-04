Strong first 40 helps Leinster to victory over Kings

Cape Town - Leinster have defeated the Southern Kings in a windy Port Elizabeth with the South African franchise still only having managed one win this season.

The visiting Irish side ran out 38-31 winners after leading 33-12 at half-time.

Leinster crossed the whitewash through Adam Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Leavy, Max Deegan Bryan Byrne and were awarded a penalty try.

Noel Reid added two conversions.

The Kings managed scores through Yaw Penxe, Stefan Ungerer (2) and Nicolaas Oosthuizen with Masixole Banda adding two conversions.

The Kings were not helped by the fact that they conceded four yellow cards in the first half.

Scorers

Kings

Tries: Yaw Penxe, Stefan Ungerer (2), Nicolaas Oosthuizen, Dries van Schalkwyk

Conversions: Masixole Banda (3)

Leinster

Tries: Adam Byrne, Penalty Try, Jamison Gibson-Park, Max Deegan, Dan Leavy, Bryan Byrne

Conversions: N Reid (3)