NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Strong first 40 helps Leinster to victory over Kings

2018-11-04 16:40
Deon Davids (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Leinster have defeated the Southern Kings in a windy Port Elizabeth with the South African franchise still only having managed one win this season.

The visiting Irish side ran out 38-31 winners after leading 33-12 at half-time. 

Leinster crossed the whitewash through Adam Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Leavy, Max Deegan Bryan Byrne and were awarded a penalty try.

Noel Reid added two conversions.

The Kings managed scores through Yaw Penxe, Stefan Ungerer (2) and Nicolaas Oosthuizen with Masixole Banda adding two conversions.

The Kings were not helped by the fact that they conceded four yellow cards in the first half. 

Scorers

Kings

Tries: Yaw Penxe, Stefan Ungerer (2), Nicolaas Oosthuizen, Dries van Schalkwyk

Conversions: Masixole Banda (3)

Leinster

Tries: Adam Byrne, Penalty Try, Jamison Gibson-Park, Max Deegan, Dan Leavy, Bryan Byrne  

Conversions: N Reid (3)

Read more on:    southern kings  |  leinster  |  pro 12  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Farrell still in limbo over Twickenham tackle

2018-11-04 14:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul? As it happened: England 12-11 Springboks 3 things learned from England v South Africa Bok ratings: (Over)thrown away! Springboks fumble and frustrate ... and lose to England
WRAP: November Tests - Weekend 1 WRAP: Telkom Knockout quarter-finals WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14 Kagiso Rabada chats to Sport24

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 