PRO14

Springbok door not shut on PRO14 players

2020-02-24 10:50
Joseph Dweba
Joseph Dweba (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - PRO14 players from the Cheetahs and Southern Kings should not feel discouraged in their hope of being called up for Springbok duty.

A report in Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby's director of rugby, was keeping a close eye on happenings in the PRO14.

The report said that two players in particular - Kings wing Yaw Penxe and Cheetahs hooker Joseph Dweba - have caught the eye of Erasmus.

The duo, both former Junior Springboks, look set to be invited to Springbok training camps later this year.

Erasmus has taken a back seat from the Springbok head coaching duties, with Jacques Nienaber appointed in the role, however the former is still expected to play a part in the team's preparations.

The rest of the Springbok management team comprises Mzwandile Stick (backline coach) and Felix Jones (European-based attack consultant).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 4 Proteas tie up T20 series with thrilling win over Australia Kwagga set for Blitzboks return, may also join Sharks Proteas: Their result of the home season! Ngidi calls for use of no-ball technology
David Gower names his T20 World Cup finalists SA refs turning Super Rugby into a joke - Aussie CEOs Stormers won't rest star Boks until after bye week Tuks hooker undergoes brain tumour surgery Du Toit backs Schoenmaker, Team SA's 2020 Olympic chances

