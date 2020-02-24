Springbok door not shut on PRO14 players

Cape Town - PRO14 players from the Cheetahs and Southern Kings should not feel discouraged in their hope of being called up for Springbok duty.

A report in Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby's director of rugby, was keeping a close eye on happenings in the PRO14.

The report said that two players in particular - Kings wing Yaw Penxe and Cheetahs hooker Joseph Dweba - have caught the eye of Erasmus.

The duo, both former Junior Springboks, look set to be invited to Springbok training camps later this year.

Erasmus has taken a back seat from the Springbok head coaching duties, with Jacques Nienaber appointed in the role, however the former is still expected to play a part in the team's preparations.

The rest of the Springbok management team comprises Mzwandile Stick (backline coach) and Felix Jones (European-based attack consultant).

