SA prop causes a stir by lifting padding around goalposts

Cape Town - Munster coach Johann van Graan has called for stricter sanctions against players lifting the protective padding around goalposts.

The former Springbok assistant coach was speaking after his side's 18-16 home loss to Edinburgh in the PRO14 last weekend.

A big talking point from the game was Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman lifting the padding of the posts while Munster were camped on the Scottish side's tryline.

The former Bulls prop did this in an attempt to prevent Munster from scoring against the padding.



Munster did eventually score a try but their stand-in captain Jack O'Donoghue brought the matter to the attention of Italian referee Marius Mitrea who let Edinburgh off with just a warning.

"In my view you can't touch the goalposts," Van Graan told The42 website. "It is the safety of the game, you pull that up. There's been another incident in world rugby, that was a yellow and straight penalty try.



"We have got to keep with the values on the game. I’m not going to comment further on it but safety is paramount. If somebody hits the goalposts there and something happens to them… really frustrating."

According to World Rugby's regulations, a try is scored when "an attacking player is first to ground the ball in the opponents' in-goal area, against the opponents' goal post or its surrounding padding".

It was Munster's first home defeat in two years but they still top Conference B with five wins from seven matches.



Edinburgh lie third, two points behind Munster, having also notched five wins.

