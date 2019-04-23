NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Rassie to help pick new Cheetahs coach

2019-04-23 08:51
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok Rassie Erasmus has been tasked with helping the Cheetahs to appoint a new head coach.

Rapport reported on Sunday that Erasmus has been approached by the Free State Rugby Union in his capacity as SA Rugby director of rugby to assist in the process of identifying the best possible candidates to replace Franco Smith.

It was recently revealed that Smith was approached by Italy to become their new national coach and he looks set to take the job.

The report added that Erasmus, Smith and other Cheetahs officials will meet on Thursday to start the process.

Candidates rumoured to be in line for the job include Maties coach Hawies Fourie and former Free State coach Rory Duncan.

Fourie is also a former Cheetahs backline coach, while Duncan currently coaches English club Worcester Warriors.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls paid R1 million for schoolboy - report Paul Treu at centre of fresh WP coaching dispute Free speech or hate speech? Folau sack threat splits Australia De Bruin left Lions tour due to stress 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10
Stormers: So much leather ... so little sting Lealiifano lauds Brumbies defence after Newlands win Ronaldo's Juventus win 8th straight Serie A title Nadal suffers shock defeat to Fognini in Monte Carlo New captain Smith powers Rajasthan to IPL win

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 