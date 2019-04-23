Rassie to help pick new Cheetahs coach

Cape Town - Springbok Rassie Erasmus has been tasked with helping the Cheetahs to appoint a new head coach.



Rapport reported on Sunday that Erasmus has been approached by the Free State Rugby Union in his capacity as SA Rugby director of rugby to assist in the process of identifying the best possible candidates to replace Franco Smith.



It was recently revealed that Smith was approached by Italy to become their new national coach and he looks set to take the job.

The report added that Erasmus, Smith and other Cheetahs officials will meet on Thursday to start the process.

Candidates rumoured to be in line for the job include Maties coach Hawies Fourie and former Free State coach Rory Duncan.



Fourie is also a former Cheetahs backline coach, while Duncan currently coaches English club Worcester Warriors.