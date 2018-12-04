NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

PRO14 coach upset at SA ref’s performance

2018-12-04 14:04
Stuart Berry
Stuart Berry (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill was not happy with the performance of South African referee Stuart Berry during his side’s 16-12 defeat to Ulster at the weekend.

Mulvihill told BBC Sport he will talk to the tournament’s referees boss Greg Garner about the display of Berry and his fellow officials in the game in Belfast.

Mulvihil said the Blues were not happy with the way the game was officiated and he was “getting sick of it”.

The Welsh club’s mentor said he was upset that their lock Seb Davies received a yellow-card and two incidents involving Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey.

"The way the game was officiated towards the end of the game was not right. If you have a referee, two officials and a TMO surely some of those breakdown decisions have to be better. Under the goalposts at the end there were three (Ulster) players off their feet, one in particular, but the referee calls holding on,” said Mulvihill.

"We get a yellow card for someone clearing someone out and it was not a shoulder charge, he wrapped his arms. Their 12 (McCloskey) was allowed to come in during a push and shove, grab our nine (Lloyd Williams) and initiate his head which is a head-butt and a red card.

"When Tomos Williams made a break the ball was knocked out of his hand, Jason Harries was going for the ball and he was tackled five metres from their line without the ball by McCloskey. No penalty try, no TMO, just a scrum.”

The Cardiff Blues are currently fifth in Conference A, having won four out of 10 games. Only South Africa's Cheetahs and Italy's Zebre are below them.

The Blues' next clash is against compatriots the Dragons at Cardiff Arms Park on December 21.

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amla’s ‘shock treatment’ may benefit SA Bullet went through Naka’s ‘funny bone’ - wife Drotske recovery 'almost a miracle', set to go home SA Super Rugby teams to sport superhero kits Ireland legend warns Farrell over tackle technique
Why Siya needs scaled-back Stormers season PRO14 coach upset at SA ref’s performance SAFA awards Banyana Banyana R2.4 million bonus Prince hails 'team effort' for CT Blitz success Ireland legend warns Farrell over tackle technique

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 