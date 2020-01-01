Pienaar only Saffa in PRO14 team of the decade

Cape Town - Former Ulster stalwart and current Cheetahs scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar has been named in the PRO14 team of the decade.

Pienaar, who played 88 times for the Springboks, spent eight years at the Irish franchise from 2010 to 2017.

After playing in France for Montpellier, Pienaar turned out for the Cheetahs in the PRO14 for the current 2019/2020 season.

According to the PRO14 website, the 35-year old is joined in the team of the decade by former and current giants of Northern Hemisphere rugby including Jonny Sexton, Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins and Shane Williams.

Pienaar played for Munster on 144 occasions, scoring 877 points for the franchise.

Former Cheetahs flyhalf Fred Zeilinga featured in the PRO14 records for the decade. He was the most accurate kicker at goal, succeeding with 85.4% of his attempts.

He currently plays for the Canon Eagles in Japan.

PRO14 TEAM OF THE DECADE

15 Isa Nacewa, 14 Tommy Bowe, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Shane Williams, 10 Jonathan Sexton, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 John Muldoon, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 John Barclay, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Leone Nakarawa, 3 John Afoa, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1 Gethin Jenkins.

PRO14 DECADE RECORDS

Over the last ten years there have been 6304 tries (including 164 penalty tries) scored in the PRO14. From a discipline point of view, 1448 yellow cards and 63 red cards were issued from 2010 to 2019.

Most points: 1458 Dan Biggar

Most tries: 57 DTH van der Merwe

Most drop goals: 25 Dan Parks

Most starts: 158 Dan Evans

Most appearances: 177 Ian Keatley

Most appearances from the bench: 73 Rhodri Jones

Most as captain: 98 John Muldoon

Most wins: 117 Billy Holland

Best kicker (min 20 attempts): 85.4% Fred Zeilinga

Most yellow cards: 12 Giulio Toniolatti

Most games refereed: 122 Nigel Owens

Most games as Assistant Referee 1: 47 Sean Gallagher

Most games as Assistant Referee 2: 44 Wayne Davies

Most games as TMO: 56 Gareth Simmonds & Jon Mason