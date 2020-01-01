NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Pienaar only Saffa in PRO14 team of the decade

2020-01-01 09:55
Ruan Pienaar
Ruan Pienaar (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Ulster stalwart and current Cheetahs scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar has been named in the PRO14 team of the decade.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Pienaar, who played 88 times for the Springboks, spent eight years at the Irish franchise from 2010 to 2017.

After playing in France for Montpellier, Pienaar turned out for the Cheetahs in the PRO14 for the current 2019/2020 season.

According to the PRO14 website, the 35-year old is joined in the team of the decade by former and current giants of Northern Hemisphere rugby including Jonny Sexton, Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins and Shane Williams.

Pienaar played for Munster on 144 occasions, scoring 877 points for the franchise.

Former Cheetahs flyhalf Fred Zeilinga featured in the PRO14 records for the decade. He was the most accurate kicker at goal, succeeding with 85.4% of his attempts.

He currently plays for the Canon Eagles in Japan.

PRO14 TEAM OF THE DECADE

15 Isa Nacewa, 14 Tommy Bowe, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Shane Williams, 10 Jonathan Sexton, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 John Muldoon, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 John Barclay, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Leone Nakarawa, 3 John Afoa, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1 Gethin Jenkins.

PRO14 DECADE RECORDS

Over the last ten years there have been 6304 tries (including 164 penalty tries) scored in the PRO14. From a discipline point of view, 1448 yellow cards and 63 red cards were issued from 2010 to 2019. 

Most points: 1458 Dan Biggar

Most tries: 57 DTH van der Merwe

Most drop goals: 25 Dan Parks

Most starts: 158 Dan Evans

Most appearances: 177 Ian Keatley

Most appearances from the bench: 73 Rhodri Jones

Most as captain: 98 John Muldoon

Most wins: 117 Billy Holland

Best kicker (min 20 attempts): 85.4% Fred Zeilinga

Most yellow cards: 12 Giulio Toniolatti

Most games refereed: 122 Nigel Owens

Most games as Assistant Referee 1: 47 Sean Gallagher

Most games as Assistant Referee 2: 44 Wayne Davies

Most games as TMO: 56 Gareth Simmonds & Jon Mason

Read more on:    munster  |  cheetahs  |  pro14  |  ruan pienaar  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas duo in Wisden's Top 5 cricketers of the decade Boucher pleased with how Proteas played Archer De Kock, Philander rise in ICC Test rankings England ready to support scrapping five-day Tests Malan to debut at Newlands, question marks remain over Bavuma
'Gutted' Murray out of Australian Open Australia's Siddle announces international retirement PICTURE | Dlamini out of surgery, humbled by support All Blacks star Barrett removed from MCG WATCH | Djokovic and Ronaldo train together in Dubai

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the 2019/20 PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 