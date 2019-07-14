NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Peter de Villiers in final 4 race for Kings job

2019-07-14 15:37
Peter de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - EP Rugby General Manager Thando Manana has confirmed that former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been shortlisted by the Southern Kings for the vacant head coach role.

De Villiers is one of four finalists for the role which was vacated by Deon Davids last month.

The other three vying for the job are Rory Duncan, Steve Jackson and Corniel van Zyl.

It is believed the quartet were narrowed down from as many as 50 applications for the position.

Duncan was the Cheetahs’ director of rugby and coached the PRO14 side before he joined the Worcester Warriors’ coaching staff in May 2018.

New Zealand-born Jackson is currently coaching Samoa, having previously coached Tasman, Counties-Manukau, North Harbour and the Auckland Blues.

Van Zyl represented the Pumas and Cheetahs before heading to Treviso in Italy where be played for eight seasons from 2007-2015 before retiring as a player to become the forwards coach at the Free State Cheetahs.

De Villiers recently vacated his position as Zimbabwe coach having failed to lead the Sables to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011 and was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012- 2015.

During his tenure as Springbok coach, De Villiers won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks - a better record than most Bok coaches in recent times.

Other notable achievements for De Villiers as Bok coach was a Tri-Nations win in 2009, as well as a series win over the British and Irish Lions that same year.

 

