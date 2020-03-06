Paul Roos centre signs with Scottish club

Scottish outfit Edinburgh have announced the signing of South African centre Jordan Venter.

Venter, 17, who is currently still at school at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch, will link-up with the club in December 2020 following the conclusion of the academic year.

After signing with Edinburgh, Venter told the club's official website: "I’'m very humbled by the opportunity to join Edinburgh. I'm still a young man with lots to learn, so getting the chance to develop my own game overseas is the best decision for my rugby career.

"Edinburgh, as a city and as a club, has so much heritage and tradition. While the coaching staff and squad there are phenomenal.

"I've also got a good relationship with some of the South African players already there, so it will make for an easy transition when I make the move to Scotland."

Head Coach Richard Cockerill added: "Jordan is a young, athletic centre with bags of potential. We have kept a close eye on his school career and he’ll be a welcome addition to the squad next season."

Born and raised in George, Western Cape - the same town as current Edinburgh Rugby winger Duhan van der Merwe - Venter represented South Western Districts at an early age.

In a bid to further his rugby career, Venter made the move to Paul Roos where he has been enrolled in boarding school since 2016.

The centre was named in the under-16 Western Province Elite Squad before a shoulder injury derailed his bid to compete at Craven Week.

Now at under-18 level, Venter took part in the 2019 World Rugby Youth Invitational Tournament in Japan, where Paul Roos claimed first place, defeating St Peters College 52-5 in a one-sided final.

Venter was more recently named vice-captain of the South Africa under-18 Sevens side which won last month’s Capricorn Group Sevens Rugby Tournament in Namibia.

