Paige strikes 3-month deal with Cheetahs

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Rudy Paige will turn out for the Cheetahs over the course of the next three months in the PRO14.

Paige, who was left out of the Bulls squad for this year's Super Rugby competition, will provide cover for Zee Mkhabela and Tian Meyer.

The Cheetahs have already lost scrumhalves Shaun Venter and Ruan van Rensburg through injury this season while Dian Badenhorst and Revan Kruger are playing in the Varsity Cup and on SA under-20 duty.

The Cheetahs are currently in third place on the PRO14 Conference A log and stand an excellent chance of making it to the play-offs where Paige's experience will prove invaluable.

Paige has represented the Springboks on 13 occasions, scoring 1 try.