NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Paige strikes 3-month deal with Cheetahs

2018-03-15 17:29
Rudy Paige (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Rudy Paige will turn out for the Cheetahs over the course of the next three months in the PRO14.

Paige, who was left out of the Bulls squad for this year's Super Rugby competition, will provide cover for Zee Mkhabela and Tian Meyer. 

The Cheetahs have already lost scrumhalves Shaun Venter and Ruan van Rensburg through injury this season while  Dian Badenhorst and Revan Kruger are playing in the Varsity Cup and on SA under-20 duty. 

The Cheetahs are currently in third place on the PRO14 Conference A log and stand an excellent chance of making it to the play-offs where Paige's experience will prove invaluable. 

Paige has represented the Springboks on 13 occasions, scoring 1 try. 

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  pro14  |  rudy paige  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jones rings England changes for Ireland

2018-03-15 15:39

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Awkward! SBW, Warner check into same hotel Philander 'blasts' Smith, claims Twitter account hacked Rabada needs a miracle to play in CT Super Rugby: Weekend teams Proteas Test gates: Durban, PE headache worsens
Bafana Bafana up 1 spot in FIFA rankings Bok legend named board member of Namibian Rugby Spies: Self-belief key for Bulls in New Zealand Awkward! SBW, Warner check into same hotel Philander 'blasts' Smith, claims Twitter account hacked

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the inaugrual PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 