NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Only 1 SA franchise player makes PRO14 Dream Team shortlist

2019-05-22 16:30
Rabz Maxwane
Rabz Maxwane (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Only one player from South Africa's two PRO14 sides, the Kings and the Cheetahs, has been nominated for the 2018/19 PRO14 Dream Team. 

With both sides having endured disappointing campaigns, Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane is the only player nominated. 

There are, however, several other South Africans included, although they play for other franchises. 

A panel of over 75 media members were invited to take part in the voting and three players per position have been identified. 

The Cheetahs finished their 2018/19 season with eight wins from 21 matches to finish second-bottom of Pool A while the Kings won two of 21 to finish comfortably bottom of Pool B. 

PRO14 DREAM TEAM NOMINATIONS:

Loosehead Prop: Dave Kilcoyne (Munster); Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

Hooker: Epalahame Faiva (Benetton Rugby); Rob Herring (Ulster); Ken Owens (Scarlets)

Tighthead Prop: Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Marco Riccioni (Benetton Rugby)

No 4 lock: Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby)

No 5 lock: Scott Fardy (Leinster); Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors); Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

Openside flank: Max Deegan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster); Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues)

Blindside flank: Colby Fainga'a (Connacht), Braam Steyn (Benetton); Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) 

No 8: Marcel Coetzee (Ulster), Bill Mata (Edinburgh), CJ Stander (Munster)

Scrumhalf: Caolin Blade (Connacht); John Cooney (Ulster); Dewaldt Duvenage (Benetton)

Flyhalf: Jack Carty (Connacht); Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors); Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)

Left wing: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh); James Lowe (Leinster); Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs)

Inside centre: Bundee Aki (Connacht); Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Blues); Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Outside centre: Tom Farrell (Connacht); Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues); Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)

Right wing: Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby); Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets); Ratuva Tavuyara (Benetton Rugby)

Fullback: Dan Evans (Ospreys); Mike Haley (Munster); Matthew Morgan (Cardiff Blues)

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  kings  |  pro14  |  rabz maxwane  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CWC Proteas: Starting XI uncertainty cause for concern Bulls going back to back? Why it’s unlikely CWC 2019 team profile: South Africa Jean de Villiers' 'loose' knee breaks the internet! Stormers sweat over injured Bok duo
Former SA Formula One star passes away SA's ATP World Team Cup participation depends on Kevin Anderson CWC Proteas: Starting XI uncertainty cause for concern Jean de Villiers' 'loose' knee breaks the internet! Sharks without Akker, Beast for Lions derby

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 