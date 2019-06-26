Nick Mallett to help pick new Kings coach

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett will help the executive council of the Southern Kings pick a new head coach.

Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday that Mallett will be assisted in the process by Tim Southey, a former Proteas manager and Cricket South Africa High Performance Manager.



Mallett, who coached the Boks between 1997 and 2000, is nowadays a rugby pundit on SuperSport and was likely asked to help pick the next Kings coach by Rob Kempson, who is the Kings' Director of High Performance.



Kempson and Mallett have often worked together as analysts for SuperSport.

The Kings, who compete in the PRO14, recently parted ways with Deon Davids, who had been at the helm since 2016.

The new Kings coach has a tough task at hand, as the team struggled in their first two seasons in the PRO14.

In the 2018/19 season the Kings finished bottom of Conference B, winning just two of 21 games and in their debut season in 2017/18 they won just one of 21 games in Conference B.

