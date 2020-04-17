Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to become a coronavirus isolation site

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has been identified as an isolation site to treat coronavirus patients.

The city's acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye on Thursday said they were taking proactive steps alongside the department of health to brace for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement published by the DispatchLIVE website, Buyene said: "We know that many of our people will have difficulty with self-isolation, due to housing and other social challenges.



"The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is an asset of government with world-class infrastructure perfectly suited to respond to the current pandemic."

He added that they were busy converting hospitality suits into isolation rooms and doctor's facilities and that the stadium would be ready within a matter of days.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which was built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, plays host to the Southern Kings rugby team, who ply their trade in the PRO14.



The Eastern Province Elephants, who feature in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and Currie Cup First Division, sometimes also play at the stadium.

Absa Premiership soccer outfit, Chippa United, also use the stadium as their home base.

The Kings and EP moved from Port Elizabeth's famous Boet Erasmus Stadium to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2010.

