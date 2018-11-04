Munster prevail in Bloem despite Cheetahs fightback

Cape Town - Munster have defeated the Free State Cheetahs in a free-flowing PRO14 encounter in Bloemfontein which saw the home side fall short after a second half fightback.
The Irish side won 30-26 after leading 15-5 at a half-time.
Munster scored tries through Arno Botha, Kevin O'Byrne, Liam Coombes and Mike Hayley.
Bill Johnston added a penalty and two conversions while replacement Rory Scannell also kicked a penalty.
Joseph Dweba (2), Ox Nche and Rhyno Smith crossed the whitewash for the Cheetahs with Tiaan Schoeman adding three conversions.
Following the loss, the Cheetahs remain bottom of Conference A with only one win this season.
Scorers
Cheetahs
Tries: Joseph Dweba (2), Ox Nche
Conversions: Tiaan Schoeman
Munster
Tries: Arno Botha, Kevin O'Byrne, Liam Coombes, Mike Hayley
Conversions: Bill Johnston (2)
Penalty: Bill Johnston