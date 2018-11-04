NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Munster prevail in Bloem despite Cheetahs fightback

2018-11-04 18:37
Franco Smith
Franco Smith (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Munster have defeated the Free State Cheetahs in a free-flowing PRO14 encounter in Bloemfontein which saw the home side fall short after a second half fightback. 

The Irish side won 30-26 after leading 15-5 at a half-time.   

Munster scored tries through Arno Botha, Kevin O'Byrne,  Liam Coombes and Mike Hayley.

Bill Johnston added a penalty and two conversions while replacement Rory Scannell also kicked a penalty.

Joseph Dweba (2), Ox Nche and Rhyno Smith crossed the whitewash for the Cheetahs with Tiaan Schoeman adding three conversions.

Following the loss, the Cheetahs remain bottom of Conference A with only one win this season.  

Scorers

Cheetahs

Tries: Joseph Dweba (2), Ox Nche

Conversions: Tiaan Schoeman

Munster

Tries: Arno Botha, Kevin O'Byrne,  Liam Coombes, Mike Hayley

Conversions: Bill Johnston (2)

Penalty: Bill Johnston

Read more on:    munster  |  cheetahs  |  pro 14  |  rugby
