Munster prevail in Bloem despite Cheetahs fightback

Cape Town - Munster have defeated the Free State Cheetahs in a free-flowing PRO14 encounter in Bloemfontein which saw the home side fall short after a second half fightback.

The Irish side won 30-26 after leading 15-5 at a half-time.

Munster scored tries through Arno Botha, Kevin O'Byrne, Liam Coombes and Mike Hayley.

Bill Johnston added a penalty and two conversions while replacement Rory Scannell also kicked a penalty.

Joseph Dweba (2), Ox Nche and Rhyno Smith crossed the whitewash for the Cheetahs with Tiaan Schoeman adding three conversions.

Following the loss, the Cheetahs remain bottom of Conference A with only one win this season.

Scorers

Cheetahs

Tries: Joseph Dweba (2), Ox Nche

Conversions: Tiaan Schoeman

Munster

Tries: Arno Botha, Kevin O'Byrne, Liam Coombes, Mike Hayley

Conversions: Bill Johnston (2)

Penalty: Bill Johnston