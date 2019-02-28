NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Meyer back to lead Cheetahs in Dublin

2019-02-28 14:23
Tian Meyer
Tian Meyer (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Friday night’s PRO14 clash against Irish side Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Kick-off is at 21:35 (SA time).

In the backline, scrumhalf Tian Meyer is back in the starting team as captain, taking over from Shaun Venter who will provide cover on the bench.

Up front, Reinach Venter starts at hooker, with Marnus van der Merwe providing cover on the bench.  

Leinster have been in sublime form this season with 14 victories in 16 pool matches, and 11 bonus points for tries.

The Cheetahs, who lost 43-21 to the Scarlets in Llanelli last weekend, need to return to winning ways to remain within striking range of their rivals for a PRO14 playoff spot.

The Cheetahs will have to be sharp on attack and defence from the outset, as Leinster are the only team to have scored more than 500 points this season, while they conceded 207 points - only seven more than Munster, who boast the best defensive record in the competition.

Teams:

Leinster

TBA

Cheetahs

15 Louis Fouche, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Rabs Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Marnus van der Mmerwe, 21 Henco Venter, 22 Rudy Paige, 23 Shaun Venter

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  leinster  |  pro14  |  tian meyer  |  franco smith  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: Why lightning shouldn't strike twice World League set to change face of international rugby? Super Rugby: Weekend teams Top rugby players raise major issues with World League SuperSport commentator back wrestling following stroke
Nadal, Kyrgios in war of words after Mexican Open clash Stormers select Etzebeth for Sharks showdown Marx named Lions skipper in Whiteley's absence Wayde has high hopes to run at world champs in Doha SuperSport commentator back wrestling following stroke

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 