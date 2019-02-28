Meyer back to lead Cheetahs in Dublin

Cape Town - Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Friday night’s PRO14 clash against Irish side Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin.



Kick-off is at 21:35 (SA time).



In the backline, scrumhalf Tian Meyer is back in the starting team as captain, taking over from Shaun Venter who will provide cover on the bench.



Up front, Reinach Venter starts at hooker, with Marnus van der Merwe providing cover on the bench.



Leinster have been in sublime form this season with 14 victories in 16 pool matches, and 11 bonus points for tries.

The Cheetahs, who lost 43-21 to the Scarlets in Llanelli last weekend, need to return to winning ways to remain within striking range of their rivals for a PRO14 playoff spot.

The Cheetahs will have to be sharp on attack and defence from the outset, as Leinster are the only team to have scored more than 500 points this season, while they conceded 207 points - only seven more than Munster, who boast the best defensive record in the competition.



Teams:



Leinster



TBA



Cheetahs



15 Louis Fouche, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Rabs Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Marnus van der Mmerwe, 21 Henco Venter, 22 Rudy Paige, 23 Shaun Venter