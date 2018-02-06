NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Kings tour Europe without coach Davids

2018-02-06 08:38
Deon Davids (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Port Elizabeth - Southern Kings coach Deon Davids was unable to travel with the team on their upcoming three-match PRO14 tour to Europe due to medical reasons.

The Kings departed at the weekend and have matches scheduled against Irish side Ulster (February 9), Welsh side Ospreys (February 17), before flying back to Ireland to face Leinster (February 23).

A statement released by the Kings on Monday read: “We can confirm that head coach Deon Davids has not travelled with the touring squad due to medical reasons. Davids will join up with the rest of the squad at a later date. Until his return, coach Barend Pieterse will take up the reins. We would like to wish him (Davids) all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back soon.”

The Kings have struggled in their debut season in the PRO14, having lost all 13 matches to date.

Read more on:    kings  |  pro14  |  deon davids  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WATCH: Wits skipper gives another passionate post-match interview!

2018-02-06 08:23

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Newlands: Proteas to look more like SA ‘A’ REVEALED: How much it cost SA Rugby to axe Coetzee Proteas' injury curse grows: De Kock out of ODI, T20 series Toetie-less Boks move up in rankings Springbok great Habana mulls retirement
Golf game's still good as injured AB plays a round Proteas look beyond 2019 with Markram captaincy WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Absa Premiership Stormers, Bulls share spoils in Wellington

Latest Multimedia

Relive the Blitzboks' triumph at last year's Wellington Sevens
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the inaugrual PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 