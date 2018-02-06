Kings tour Europe without coach Davids

Port Elizabeth - Southern Kings coach Deon Davids was unable to travel with the team on their upcoming three-match PRO14 tour to Europe due to medical reasons.

The Kings departed at the weekend and have matches scheduled against Irish side Ulster (February 9), Welsh side Ospreys (February 17), before flying back to Ireland to face Leinster (February 23).

A statement released by the Kings on Monday read: “We can confirm that head coach Deon Davids has not travelled with the touring squad due to medical reasons. Davids will join up with the rest of the squad at a later date. Until his return, coach Barend Pieterse will take up the reins. We would like to wish him (Davids) all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back soon.”

The Kings have struggled in their debut season in the PRO14, having lost all 13 matches to date.

