Kings to release more than 20 players

2019-04-29 09:58
Rob Kempson (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - More than 20 Southern Kings players will not have their contracts renewed for next season's PRO14.

Former Springbok prop Rob Kempson, who is the Kings' high-performance director, told Rapport that the affected players have already been informed.

Kempson said it was a difficult decision but they had to do what is in the best interests of the franchise.

"We started this conversation with the individual players early in April, because it would've allowed them at least three months to look for something else.

"But for the Kings to be competitive in the PRO14, we need to strengthen our squad with different players."

Kempson added that they were looking at signing former Kings and Stormers flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis, who currently plies his trade at English club Harlequins.

"We are still in negotiations with Demetri's agent and Harlequins, just to make sure everything is done according to the book, but we will definitely reveal more about him next week."

The Kings last week also announced the signing of Irish lock Jerry Sexton, who is the brother of Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton.

The 26-year-old Sexton is one of the first inspiring signings for the Southern Kings, who are implementing an ambitious recruitment strategy that aims to attract high potential talent.

He will be joining the Port Elizabeth-based franchise as of July 1, 2019 until June 30, 2022.

In the 2018/19 PRO14, the Kings finished bottom of Conference B with just two wins all season.

kings  |  pro14  |  rob kempson  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby

 

