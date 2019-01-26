NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Kings stun Edinburgh with 2 late tries

2019-01-26 19:13
Masixole Banda
Masixole Banda (Gallo Images)
Port Elizabeth - Two late tries saw the Southern Kings claim an upset PRO14 victory over Scottish side Edinburgh at Nelson Mandela Bay University on Saturday.

The Kings won 25-21, after leading 13-7 at half-time.

There was late drama as the hosts scored two tries in the final five minutes to sneak a victory.

It was an heroic defensive effort from the Kings but when Edinburgh went 21-13 up heading into the final few minutes, it appeared as though another victory had slipped from the Kings' grasp.

Edinburgh appeared in command, leading by eight points in the 75th minute, when a yellow card to winger James Johnstone proved costly.

The Kings cashed in on their numerical advantage as replacement back Bader Pretorius and wing Yaw Penxe went over for tries.

It was only the Kings' second victory this season in 13 matches. Their next match is against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein next Saturday (February 2).

Edinburgh's next game is at home against Welsh outfit Dragons on Friday, February 15.

Scorers:

Kings

Tries: Bjorn Basson, Bader Pretorius, Yaw Penxe

Conversions: Masixole Banda (2)

Penalties: Banda (2)

Edinburgh

Tries: Chris Dean, penalty try, Ross Ford

Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (2)

Teams:

Southern Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Ntabeni Dukisa, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Cyril-John Velleman, 5 JC Astle (captain), 4 Andries van Schalkwyk, 3 Luvuyo Pupuma, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Lumpumlo Mguca, 18 Alulutho Tshakweni, 19 Stephan Greeff, 20 Henry Brown, 21 Sarel Pretorius, 22 Bader Pretorius, 23 Meli Rokoua

Edinburgh

15 Dougie Fife, 14 Tom Brown, 13 George Taylor, 12 Chris Dean, 11 James Johnstone, 10 Jaco van der Walt , 9 Henry Pyrgos, 8 Viliame Mata, 7 Ally Miller, 6 Luke Crosbie, 5 Callum Hunter-Hill, 4 Fraser McKenzie (captain), 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 David Cherry, 1 Pierre Schoeman Substitutes: 16. Ross Ford, 17 Darryl Marfo, 18 Murray McCallum, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Mungo Mason, 21 Nathan Fowles, 22 Simon Hickey, 23 Juan Pablo Socino

