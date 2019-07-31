Kings latest: Div STILL in the running for coaching job

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers is still in the running for the vacant Southern Kings job despite reports he didn't meet the qualification requirements for the position.

De Villiers remains one of three coaches currently being considered by the Kings board.

There had been confusion after Rapport last Sunday claimed that De Villiers was overlooked for the position because he did not possess a Level 3 coaching certificate.

The 62-year-old then posted evidence of a Level 3 coaching certificate he'd obtained through the Welsh Rugby Union in 1996 - but then more confusion followed as to whether or not the qualification had to have come directly from World Rugby.

As it turns out, not being in possession of a Level 3 certificate isn't essential in determining Deon Davids' successor.

In a Kings statement on Tuesday it was confirmed that while only one of the short-listed candidates interviewed had the desired qualifications, that was only one in a list of criteria the board would consider before making the appointment.

Chairperson of the Southern Kings Board, Loyiso Dotwana, confirmed as much to Sport24 on Wednesday, saying: "the Level 3 criteria was just one of a number of metrics the interviewing panel used to rank the candidates. And the ranking was undertaken taking account (of) everything."

When asked via WhatsApp if De Villiers was still in the running, Dotwana replied: "Yes".

"He is one of 3 candidates to be considered by the board."

Others linked to the job are current Samoa coach, New Zealand's Steve Jackson and Cheetahs forwards coach Corniel van Zyl.

Former Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan is believed to have ruled himself out of the running.

Dotwana further confirmed that the Kings board will meet on Friday to further discuss the applicants.