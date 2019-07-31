NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Kings latest: Div STILL in the running for coaching job

2019-07-31 14:05
Peter de Villiers (Gallo)
Peter de Villiers (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers is still in the running for the vacant Southern Kings job despite reports he didn't meet the qualification requirements for the position. 

De Villiers remains one of three coaches currently being considered by the Kings board. 

There had been confusion after Rapport last Sunday claimed that De Villiers was overlooked for the position because he did not possess a Level 3 coaching certificate.

The 62-year-old then posted evidence of a Level 3 coaching certificate he'd obtained through the Welsh Rugby Union in 1996 - but then more confusion followed as to whether or not the qualification had to have come directly from World Rugby. 

As it turns out, not being in possession of a Level 3 certificate isn't essential in determining Deon Davids' successor.

In a Kings statement on Tuesday it was confirmed that while only one of the short-listed candidates interviewed had the desired qualifications, that was only one in a list of criteria the board would consider before making the appointment. 

Chairperson of the Southern Kings Board, Loyiso Dotwana, confirmed as much to Sport24 on Wednesday, saying: "the Level 3 criteria was just one of a number of metrics the interviewing panel used to rank the candidates. And the ranking was undertaken taking account (of) everything."

When asked via WhatsApp if De Villiers was still in the running, Dotwana replied: "Yes".

"He is one of 3 candidates to be considered by the board."

Others linked to the job are current Samoa coach, New Zealand's Steve Jackson and Cheetahs forwards coach Corniel van Zyl.

Former Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan is believed to have ruled himself out of the running. 

Dotwana further confirmed that the Kings board will meet on Friday to further discuss the applicants.

Read more on:    kings  |  pro14  |  peter de villiers  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Beauden Barrett caught moving ball behind ref's back! Meet the man who uncovered 'piece of gold' Herschel Jantjies All Blacks coach defends Barrett: 'They all do it' Caster to miss world champs after Swiss court ruling Kings: Only 1 head coach candidate had required qualifications
Meet the man who uncovered 'piece of gold' Herschel Jantjies Test champs: Proteas join trek into unknown IAAF hails 'parity and clarity' after Semenya ruling Bulls lose Kirsten to Chiefs India skipper Kohli rubbishes rift with star Sharma

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 