NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Kings' Kruger eager to face old Cheetahs team-mates

2019-01-16 18:03
Southern Kings (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - As recently as the 2018 Currie Cup season did burly centre, Tertius Kruger, turn out in the white and orange strip of the Cheetahs and on Friday he will proudly don the red and black jersey of the Southern Kings to face his former teammates in the  PRO14 South African derby at the Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium.

Kruger made his PRO14 debut for the Southern Kings shortly after the end of the Currie Cup, becoming one of the key figures in the side and also establishing a reputation as one of the bullish ball-carriers who is not shy of bashing his way through defences.

“The Cheetahs is where my professional rugby career began in 2015 and before that I played for the junior teams from 2012 to 2014. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to build the foundation for my career that I got at the Cheetahs,” Kruger reflected.

“The opportunity to play Guinness PRO14 rugby for the Southern Kings is one I could not let pass. It has been an amazing past few months with the team where I think I quickly adapted and am thoroughly enjoying it.”

The 25-year-old Kruger made his debut for the Kings in the side’s narrow 34-41 defeat to Welsh giants, Scarlets, last October as a second half substitute.

Since then he has earned a reputation as a strong runner who is always ready to take on the opposing defence.

“Running with the ball is one of my strong areas of play,” the beefy midfielder acknowledged.

“From a young age my dad always told me that as a centre my job is not to kick, so that has stuck with me since, and ball-carrying has become part of my own game.”

Kruger is likely to be one of the men Kings Head Coach, Deon Davids, will look to in the search for a second win of the season and to claim the bragging rights from the first derby of the 2018/19 PRO14 season between the two South African sides.

The fleet-footed midfielder is well-versed in the Cheetahs’ style of play and will be one of the former Free State side’s players (together with Sarel Pretorius and Tienie Burger) who will have inside knowledge of the abilities of the opposition this week.

The trio will be keen to square up against their old teammates, and so too will the Cheetahs trio of Malcolm Jaer, Junior Pokomela and Sintu Manjezi whose careers began at the Southern Kings.

“We will see what happens, but it will definitely be a tough game. When you come up against old mates it is always difficult because we know each other so well,” said Kruger.

“This is a very important game because the side that wins will get a boost on the log. There is no doubt that both teams will come out will all guns blazing.”

Davids will name his team to face Cheetahs on Thursday.

The match will kick-off at 19h00.  

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  southern kings  |  pro14  |  tertius kruger  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Schalk Burger lucky to get away with dangerous cleanout? Steyn, De Kock rested as Olivier added to Proteas squad PIC: SA super hero jerseys unveiled for Super Rugby warm-up Sharks surprise with new Super Rugby skipper Leeds United unveil plaque to honour SA football legend
I dug insanely deep, says Tiafoe after Anderson upset Gift Ngoepe signs minor league deal with Phillies Specman eager to prove he belongs in Super Rugby Morris survives injury scare, keeps World Cup dream alive McIlroy making good on PGA Tour promise

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 