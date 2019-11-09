NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Kings hold on for first PRO14 win of season

2019-11-09 19:04
Howard Mnisi
Howard Mnisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Southern Kings held on to beat Welsh side Ospreys in their PRO14 encounter in Swansea on Saturday.

The men from Port Elizabeth won 16-14, having led 13-0 at half-time.

The Kings led 16-0 early in the second half, before the hosts launched a gallant fightback.

The match was played in treacherous conditions and the Kings were forced to defend for large periods towards the end of the contest.

Ospreys twice had a chance to sneak a win at the death, but replacement flyhalf James Hook missed with two penalty attempts in the dying moments.

Kings fullback Scott van Breda was on fire with his boot, kicking three penalties and a conversion to help his side to a valuable win.

It was the Kings' first win of the PRO14 season, having lost their first five games on the trot.

The Kings' next match is against Irish side Connacht in Galway on November 30.

Scorers:

Ospreys

Tries: Morgan Morris, Hanno Dirksen

Conversions: James Hook, Luke Price

Kings

Try: Erich Cronje

Conversion: Scott van Breda

Penalties: Van Breda (3)

Teams:

Ospreys

15 Cai Evans, 14 Hanno Dirksen, 13 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, 12 Scott Williams, 11 Lesley Klim, 10 Luke Price, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Morgan Morris, 7 Olly Cracknell, 6 Dan Lydiate (captain), 5 Lloyd Ashley, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Scott Otten, 1 Rhodri Jones

Substitutes: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Ma’afu Fia, 19 Guido Volpi, 20 Sam Cross, 21 Matthew Aubrey, 22 James Hook, 23 Tom Williams

Southern Kings

15 Scott van Breda, 14 Christopher Hollis, 13 Howard Mnisi (captain), 12 Erich Cronje, 11 Josiah Twum-Boafo, 10 JT Jackson, 9 Josh Allderman, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Thembelani Boli, 6 Tienie Burger, 5 Bobby de Wee, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Xandre Vos, 18 Lupumlo Mguca, 19 Aston Fortuin, 20 Ruaan Lerm, 21 Sarel Pretorius, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 S’bura Sithole

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

