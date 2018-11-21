NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Kings desperate for 2nd victory of PRO14 season

2018-11-21 16:00
Chumani Booi
Chumani Booi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Port Elizabeth - The Southern Kings are hoping to bank their second win of the PRO14 season when they host Irish side Connacht at the Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium on Sunday.

The Kings have scored 23 tries in their eight games to date but it's in the victories column that they’d like to see improvement.

Assistant coach Chumani Booi says the players are eager to get on the winning track.

“Obviously, it’s a home game for us and so we will be targeting it. We know that they are bringing a strong side. We are targeting this match for our second win of the season,” Booi said, making reference to their 38-28 win over last season’s semi-finalists Glasgow Warriors on September 22.

The assistant coach added: “The manner in which we have been able to score tries is a big positive for us. The backs have managed to gel very well. Obviously, the forwards work so hard to give us good ball and they set up the platform for the backs.

“Yes, I am happy with the try-scoring, but we can still improve. When you are not winning, it’s not something that we can celebrate, but it is an achievement we can look at continuing to improve on, and just keep scoring more tries."

The Kings do not expect an easy match against Connacht.

The Irish side boasts a strong team and have had an impressive run so far this season, winning four of eight matches which include victories over Ulster, Scarlets and the most recent one against the Dragons.

“We know that they are much organised and they have a very good set piece. Their scrums and lineouts are very good, so from our side we know that with ball in hand we are very dangerous,” added Booi.

“We are therefore focusing more on our strengths - which is ball in hand and ensuring that we get quick ball to move it to our speedsters outside.

“They have won a few of their matches and are a well-coach, organised team. If you look at their backs, they have a few internationals who can move the ball around quite well. They will be a hard team to stop.”

Sunday’s match is scheduled for 15:00.

Read more on:    connacht  |  kings  |  pro14  |  chumani booi  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role

2018-11-21 13:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Beast serenaded in New York restaurant The 8 tackle-bag carrying Boks desperate for Test action WATCH: Maxwell smashes ball into spider cam Boks v Wales: THAT bogey analysed Willie: Boks got fear factor back under Rassie
Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role SA-born golfer to represent Greece in World Cup Proteas star earning plaudits for commentary work North-south derby to conclude 2019 Varsity Cup Paraguay took Bafana players to school - Baxter

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 