PRO14

Kings dangle R10 million lure for Springbok hooker

2019-08-16 10:16
Bongi Mbonambi
Bongi Mbonambi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Springbok and Stormers hooker Bongi Mbonambi is reportedly being pursued by the Southern Kings.

According to Netwerk24, the Kings have offered Mbonambi more than R10 million over the next two-and-a-half seasons.

This is believed to be R2 million more than what he would earn at the Stormers in the same period.

Mbonambi, who has played 29 Tests for the Springboks since making his debut in 2016, will have to decide whether he wants to play Super Rugby for the Stormers or PRO14 for the Southern Kings.

Mbonambi's agent, Gert Andries van der Merwe, said he will meet with the player in Pretoria on Saturday to discuss the matter.

"He would like to stay in South Africa for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2021," Van der Merwe said.

Mbonambi is not part of this weekend's Springbok 23-man squad to face Argentina at Loftus Versfeld.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits (captain), 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Frans Steyn

Argentina

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 12 Lucas Mensa, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Mayco Vivas

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Juan Figallo, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertanou, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Santiago Carreras

 

