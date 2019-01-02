Kings boosted by return of fit-again scrumhalf

Cape Town - The Kings have been boosted by the return to fitness of highly-rated scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined with a long-term foot injury and, as a result, his time in a Kings jersey has been limited since joining the franchise last July.

Now, the former Cheetahs man is back and he was named in a 25-man squad that will take on Edinburgh at Murrayfield this weekend as the South African sides resume PRO 14 duty.

The Kings have had a nightmarish season so far, winning just one of their 10 fixtures to sit bottom on Conference B.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 21:35 (SA time).