NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Kings boosted by return of fit-again scrumhalf

2019-01-02 10:57
Sarel Pretorius (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Kings have been boosted by the return to fitness of highly-rated scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius

The 34-year-old has been sidelined with a long-term foot injury and, as a result, his time in a Kings jersey has been limited since joining the franchise last July. 

Now, the former Cheetahs man is back and he was named in a 25-man squad that will take on Edinburgh at Murrayfield this weekend as the South African sides resume PRO 14 duty. 

The Kings have had a nightmarish season so far, winning just one of their 10 fixtures to sit bottom on Conference B. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 21:35 (SA time). 

Read more on:    kings  |  pro14  |  sarel pretorius  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Federer gets bragging rights over Williams Proteas' Newlands record spells trouble for Pakistan Solskjaer reveals details of Fergie's Carrington visit Proteas and Pakistan face selection posers Paine: Give Smith, Warner another chance
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 