Jake White dismisses Cheetahs coaching talks

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White says he is not interested in becoming the next Cheetahs coach.



"I chatted to Franco (Smith) about something else. I will not be applying for the Cheetahs role," White told Rugby365 on Monday.

White was responding to a weekend report on Afrikaans newspaper Rapport that he had made enquiries regarding the vacant coaching and director of rugby jobs at the Cheetahs.

White is currently coaching Toyota Verblitz, but his contract with the Japanese club comes to an end later this year when current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen takes over.



The Cheetahs are on the hunt for a new head coach and director of rugby after confirmation last week that Smith will be departing the union after this year's Rugby World Cup having been offered the Italy coaching role.



White, 55, coached the Springboks in 54 Tests between 2004 and 2007, winning 36, losing 17 with one draw for a win-ratio of 67%.



The highlight of White's tenure at the helm of the national team was winning the 2007 World Cup in France.



Several other coaches have also been linked to the Cheetahs coaching role, including Hawies Fourie (Maties), Deon Davids (Southern Kings), Matt Proudfoot (Springbok assistant), Jonathan Mokuena (former Leopards coach), Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas), Oersond Gorgonzola (Griffons), Andre Tredoux (Paarl Boys’ High) and Corniel van Zyl (Cheetahs assistant coach).