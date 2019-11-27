Injured Kings forward staying positive after 'freak accident'

Cape Town - Southern
Kings loose forward CJ Velleman says he is remaining positive despite his latest injury
setback.
The 24-year-old
highly-rated openside flanker had just returned to full training at the Port
Elizabeth-based side after a leg injury when a freak accident at training last
Friday put an end to a potential comeback in the 2019/20 PRO14 season.
"CJ was
involved in a freak accident at training when he slipped and tore his ACL on
his left knee," Kings head of athletic performance, Wayne
Taylor confirmed.
"He and all of
us in the team are disappointed. He has been working so hard on his recovery
and was on the verge of making a comeback as he had already begun full training
with the rest of the squad."
Velleman will
undergo surgery this week and will spend the time that follows on his
rehabilitation.
"CJ is a very
strong-willed individual and he still remains very positive," said Taylor.
"He is such a
hard worker, who has worked hard on his recovery from his previous injuries and
already has a positive mind-set to bounce back from this one.
"I have no
doubt he will continue to work hard during his rehabilitation process to ensure
he comes back stronger. We wish him well on his road to recovery."
- Southern Kings media