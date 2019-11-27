NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Injured Kings forward staying positive after 'freak accident'

2019-11-27 12:40
CJ Velleman
CJ Velleman (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Southern Kings loose forward CJ Velleman says he is remaining positive despite his latest injury setback.

The 24-year-old highly-rated openside flanker had just returned to full training at the Port Elizabeth-based side after a leg injury when a freak accident at training last Friday put an end to a potential comeback in the 2019/20 PRO14 season.

"CJ was involved in a freak accident at training when he slipped and tore his ACL on his left knee," Kings head of athletic performance, Wayne Taylor confirmed.

"He and all of us in the team are disappointed. He has been working so hard on his recovery and was on the verge of making a comeback as he had already begun full training with the rest of the squad."

Velleman will undergo surgery this week and will spend the time that follows on his rehabilitation.

"CJ is a very strong-willed individual and he still remains very positive," said Taylor.

"He is such a hard worker, who has worked hard on his recovery from his previous injuries and already has a positive mind-set to bounce back from this one.

"I have no doubt he will continue to work hard during his rehabilitation process to ensure he comes back stronger. We wish him well on his road to recovery."

- Southern Kings media

