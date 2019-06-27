Hawies Fourie named new Cheetahs coach

Cape Town - Hawies Fourie was on Thursday confirmed as the new head coach of the Cheetahs' PRO14 outfit.

The Cheetahs announced at a press conference in Bloemfontein that Fourie signed a long-term deal until 2023.

Fourie, who has been the Maties head coach for the past four seasons, replaces Franco Smith, who will become Italy's national coach later this year.

Smith will still coach the Cheetahs in the upcoming Currie Cup, with Fourie assisting him until taking over as head coach once the PRO14 season starts.

Fourie is no stranger to the Cheetahs, having been the team's backline coach under Naka Drotske between 2007 and 2013.

After that he became Griquas' head coach, before moving to Stellenbosch in late 2015.

He coached Maties to runner-up spots in the 2016 and 2017 Varsity Cup competitions before winning the title the following two years.

Before he joined the Cheetahs in 2007, Fourie coached Boland between 2002 and 2007 and was also backline coach at the Stormers in 2006.