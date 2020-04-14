NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Frans Steyn hopes to make valuable contribution at Cheetahs

2020-04-14 07:47
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Springbok utility back Frans Steyn is excited to be back in Bloemfontein after a rugby journey that has taken him across the globe.

It was announced on Sunday that Steyn would join the Cheetahs from 1 July, after opting not to extend his stay with French outfit Montpellier.

"I'm very, very excited about joining the Cheetahs. I must admit that I'm really looking forward to playing my rugby in Bloemfontein. I just want to express myself on the rugby field and make an actual contribution and difference," Steyn said in an interview with Netwerk24.

The 32-year-old, his wife Linca, and their three daughters plan to settle permanently in Bloemfontein.

Steyn, who was schooled at Grey College, represented Free State at junior levels before starting his professional career at the Sharks.

He has also represented Racing 92 in France and the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

Steyn left Bloemfontein in 2005 but said he's always had an affinity with the Cheetahs.

"It was never easy playing against the Cheetahs. They always had a good spirit - which I observed when playing against them, but that was long ago. Hopefully that is still the case."

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said he was excited at the prospect of having Steyn's experience to call on.

"It's important for me to have experienced players in vital positions. He's a versatile player, but his best position is centre or flyhalf and that's where I'd like to see him feature," Fourie said.

A Rugby World Cup winner in 2007 and 2019, Steyn boasts 67 Test caps for the Springboks.

The PRO14 is currently suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it's becoming increasingly likely that the competition will be cancelled.

If rugby continues in South Africa later this year, it is likely that the Cheetahs will play in a domestic competition featuring fellow PRO14 side the Southern Kings, as well as South Africa's four Super Rugby franchises - the Sharks, Stormers, Bulls and Lions.

A weekend newspaper report indicated that SA Rugby was hoping to have the country's professional players back on the playing field by 5 June.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
