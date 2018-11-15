Former Blue Bulls coach sacked by Welsh PRO14 side

Cape Town - The Dragons have confirmed Hendre Marnitz is to leave his role as defence coach, with head coach Bernard Jackman to assume further responsibilities.

The PRO14 side have thanked Marnitz for his endeavour and commitment during his time with the region after joining in August 2017.

Since his appointment, the Dragons have conceded 127 tries in 29 league matches.

Following the region’s recent run of form - or lack thereof - the decision has been made to make a change to the backroom team at Rodney Parade.

Dragons managing director Mike Davies said: "On behalf of the Dragons I would like to thank Hendre for the contribution he has made to the team and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The Dragons only managed two wins in 21 PRO14 matches in the 2017/18 season and are currently bottom of Conference B in this campaign after eight matches.

Marnitz was previously appointed as a backs and defence coach for the Blue Bulls' Vodacom Cup side for the 2013 tournament.

In November 2013, he became the head coach of the Blue Bulls Under-19 side, as well as the head coach of the UP Tuks Young Guns side.

He guided the latter to the final of the 2014 Varsity Young Guns competition, which they lost in a kick-off after a 17-all draw after extra-time.

He also guided the Blue Bulls Under-19s to the final of the 2014 Under-19 provincial tournament, but again ended fell short in the final as Western Province ran out 33-26 winners.

In July 2015, he was appointed as the head coach of the Blue Bulls Under-21 team, but he had a disappointing first season in charge as they finished in fifth position on the log, failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

In November 2015, Marnitz was appointed as the head coach of the Blue Bulls' Currie Cup team for the 2016 season.