NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Former Blue Bulls coach sacked by Welsh PRO14 side

2018-11-15 13:15
Hendre Marnitz (Gallo Images)
Hendre Marnitz (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Dragons have confirmed Hendre Marnitz is to leave his role as defence coach, with head coach Bernard Jackman to assume further responsibilities.

The PRO14 side have thanked Marnitz for his endeavour and commitment during his time with the region after joining in August 2017.

Since his appointment, the Dragons have conceded 127 tries in 29 league matches.

Following the region’s recent run of form - or lack thereof - the decision has been made to make a change to the backroom team at Rodney Parade.

Dragons managing director Mike Davies said: "On behalf of the Dragons I would like to thank Hendre for the contribution he has made to the team and wish him well in his future endeavours."

The Dragons only managed two wins in 21 PRO14 matches in the 2017/18 season and are currently bottom of Conference B in this campaign after eight matches.

Marnitz was previously appointed as a backs and defence coach for the Blue Bulls' Vodacom Cup side for the 2013 tournament.

In November 2013, he became the head coach of the Blue Bulls Under-19 side, as well as the head coach of the UP Tuks Young Guns side.

He guided the latter to the final of the 2014 Varsity Young Guns competition, which they lost in a kick-off after a 17-all draw after extra-time.

He also guided the Blue Bulls Under-19s to the final of the 2014 Under-19 provincial tournament, but again ended fell short in the final as Western Province ran out 33-26 winners.

In July 2015, he was appointed as the head coach of the Blue Bulls Under-21 team, but he had a disappointing first season in charge as they finished in fifth position on the log, failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

In November 2015, Marnitz was appointed as the head coach of the Blue Bulls' Currie Cup team for the 2016 season.

Read more on:    dragons  |  pro14  |  hendre marnitz  |  pretoria  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

History shows Springbok dominance in Scotland

2018-11-15 12:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
RG set for Bok starting role at Murrayfield Why Rassie's clash with Townsend may be personal Position changes not an issue for Pieter-Steph Strong SA flavour in Scotland team named to face Boks Bok centre pair: Strength or liability?
Bulls confirm Rassie will help pick new Super Rugby coach Baxter nearly settled on Bafana starting line-up Bookies make Boks favourites to beat Scotland WATCH: CSA boss Moroe on SABC's readiness to broadcast MSL History shows Springbok dominance in Scotland

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 