Former Bulls, Bok wing having medical at Kings

Cape Town - Former Bulls and Springbok wing Jamba Ulengo is reportedly undergoing a medical at the Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Ulengo, who was capped once at Test level against Wales in Cardiff at the end of 2016, has been struggling with an ongoing knee injury that has seen him sidelined.

But, according to Netwerk24, the 29-year-old could earn himself a contract with the Kings if he proves his fitness.

Most recently, Ulengo has been with the Cheetahs and turned out for the Free State side in a SuperSport Challenge warm-up match.

Former Lions centre Howard Mnisi, meanwhile, has also been strongly linked with a move to the Kings.

According to the report, Mnisi has also suffered from knee problems and, like Ulengo, is also undergoing medical tests ion PE.