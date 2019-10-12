First-half blitz sets up Ulster win over Kings

Cape Town - The Southern Kings are still looking for their first win of the PRO14 season after they went down 42-17 to Ulster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
As it happened: Southern Kings v Ulster
The visitors, who led 35-10 at half-time scored six tries through John Cooney (2), Luke Marshall, Rob Herring, Matt Faddes, Sean Reidy with Cooney converting them all.
The Kings scored through Tertius Kruger and Aston Fortuin with Demetri Catrakilis adding a conversion and a penalty and and JT Jackson a conversion.
Next up for the Southern Kings is an away fixture on October 26 against Benetton.
Scorers
Kings
Tries: Tertius Kruger, Aston Fortuin
Conversions: Demetri Catrakilis, JT Jackson
Penalty: Demetri Catrakilis
Ulster
Tries: John Cooney (2), Luke Marshall, Rob Herring, Matt Faddes, Sean Reidy
Conversions: John Cooney (6)
Kings
15 Masixole Banda, 14 Josiah Twum-Boafo, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Courtney Winnaar, 10 Demetri Catrakilis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Lusanda Badiyana (captain), 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Juan Schoeman
Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 JC Astle, 20 Bobby de Wee, 21 Josh Allderman, 22 Sibusiso Sithole, 23 Elrigh Louw