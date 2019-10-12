First-half blitz sets up Ulster win over Kings

Marcell Coetzee of Ulster during the Guinness Pro14 match between Isuzu Southern Kings and Ulster at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Cape Town - The Southern Kings are still looking for their first win of the PRO14 season after they went down 42-17 to Ulster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

As it happened: Southern Kings v Ulster

The visitors, who led 35-10 at half-time scored six tries through John Cooney (2), Luke Marshall, Rob Herring, Matt Faddes, Sean Reidy with Cooney converting them all.

The Kings scored through Tertius Kruger and Aston Fortuin with Demetri Catrakilis adding a conversion and a penalty and and JT Jackson a conversion.

Next up for the Southern Kings is an away fixture on October 26 against Benetton.

Scorers

Kings

Tries: Tertius Kruger, Aston Fortuin

Conversions: Demetri Catrakilis, JT Jackson

Penalty: Demetri Catrakilis

Ulster

Tries: John Cooney (2), Luke Marshall, Rob Herring, Matt Faddes, Sean Reidy

Conversions: John Cooney (6)

Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Josiah Twum-Boafo, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Courtney Winnaar, 10 Demetri Catrakilis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Lusanda Badiyana (captain), 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 JC Astle, 20 Bobby de Wee, 21 Josh Allderman, 22 Sibusiso Sithole, 23 Elrigh Louw