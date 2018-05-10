NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

EP fans asked to vote: Should 'Kings' name be ditched?

2018-05-10 08:33
Andre Rademan (Photo: Facebook)
Related Links

Cape Town - Southern Kings fans have been given the opportunity to vote whether they want the franchise’s name to be changed.

The Kings name and logo have already been removed from the union’s Currie Cup and SuperSport Rugby Challenge teams, with the union reverting back to being called the EP Elephants.

The Southern Kings endured a torrid debut season in the PRO14, winning only one of 21 games and the top brass of the franchise feels a clean slate is needed.

Supporters have been urged to e-mail the EP Rugby Union on whether they want the Kings name to be ditched and to also suggest a new one.

“Rugby belongs to the people and we will go with them on this,” EP Rugby president and Southern Kings chairperson Andre Rademan told the HeraldLIVE website.

“It is no use us sitting in a boardroom taking a decision and the public does not like it.”

Rademen said he would like to see a name change.

"There is a lot of baggage around this name. When you speak to sponsors there is a lot of negativity around the Kings.”

Rugby fans can e-mail EP Rugby official Amie Kuhn at amie@eprugby.co.za (for the attention of Nadia Njomba) with their views.

In the e-mail they must indicate whether they are in favour of a name change, and if so, what they would like the new name to be.

The deadline is May 17.

Read more on:    kings  |  pro14  |  andre rademan  |  port elizabeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bar incident a thing of the past as Phipps starts for 'Tahs

50 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Bok warns Rassie over Faf, Willie Hammer blow for Boks as Marx is ruled out for 6 weeks Rassie allows Stormers to keep star flyhalf Sharks: SA’s best horse to back from here? Schoeman to provide cover at hooker for Lions
Boks, Kagoshima City confirm RWC 2019 holding camp Sharks: SA’s best horse to back from here? Playing in Japan helped my game - Sharks centre Anderson rallies to win opener in Madrid Lehmann set to take up new coaching role with CA

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the inaugrual PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 