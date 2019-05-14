NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Deon Davids set to be given boot at Kings - EP team manager

2019-05-14 10:49
Deon Davids (Gallo)
Cape Town - Deon Davids' future as Southern Kings coach is reportedly hanging in the balance and he could be let go as early as Wednesday.

A report on Netwerk24 on Monday suggested that Davids could, along with 20 contracted players at the union, be let go as the new ownership of the Eastern Cape consortium that bought them out in March conducts a clean-out.

The report added that Sharks assistant coach Sean Everitt was one of the front-runners to take the job. 

Then, on Tuesday, current EP Kings team manager Thando Manana took to Twitter to announce that, according to his information, Davids was set to be sacked on Wednesday. 

"New Southern Kings consortium to give Deon Davids THE BOOT tomorrow," Manana wrote. 

"An offer was tabled last Friday for him to consider. His contract was set 2 end June 2020."

Davids has been working at the Kings since 2016. 

While they showed promise in their final season of Super Rugby in 2017, this year saw them win just 2 matches from 21 in the 2018/19 PRO14 season. 

