Coronavirus sees 2 PRO14 matches postponed in Italy

Cape Town - Organisers of the PRO14 have postponed two matches that were scheduled to take place in Italy this weekend because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Zebre were due to host Ospreys and Benetton were due to host Ulster on Saturday, but the PRO14 confirmed via its Twitter page on Monday that they would not take place.

"Both fixtures set to take place in Italy this weekend have been postponed due to the restrictions enforced by national and local authorities dealing with the threat posed by the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak," the tweet read.

"Contingency-planning around the rescheduling of the Round 13 games – Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys and Benetton v Ulster – are currently underway."

Italy is the European country that has been hit worst by the coronavirus with 150 new cases confirmed on Sunday.

