NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Cheetahs woes continue with defeat to Connacht

2018-12-01 19:25
Shaun Venter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Bloemfontein - The Cheetahs' torrid PRO14 season continued when they were beaten by Connacht at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

The Irish side won 21-17, after leading 15-10 at half-time.

The Cheetahs outscored their opponents by three tries to two but struggled to overcome an early 15-point deficit.

The Cheetahs have now only won two of 10 games this season and will heading into their year-end break with lots to ponder.

Connacht, meanwhile, claimed their sixth win out of 10 starts and lie third in Conference A.

The Cheetahs’ next match is against Zebre in Italy on January 6, while Connacht are next in action away to compatriots Leinster on December 22.

Scorers:

Cheetahs

Tries: Malcolm Jaer, Joseph Dweba, Shaun Venter

Conversion: Tian Schoeman

Connacht

Tries: Tom Farrell, Gavin Thornbury

Conversion: Jack Carty

Penalties: Carty, David Horwitz (2)

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Rhyno Smith, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Darren Adonis, 10 Louis Fouche, 9 Shaun Venter (captain), 8 Gerhard Olivier, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Aranos Coetzee, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rudi Paige, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Connacht

15 Tiernan O’Halloran, 14 Niyi Adeolokun, 13 Kyle Godwin, 12 Tom Farrell, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Caolin Blade, 8 Robin Copeland, 7 Jarrad Butler (captain), 6 Paul Boyle, 5 Gavin Thornbury, 4 Ultan Dillane, 3 Conor Carey, 2 Tom McCartney, 1 Denis Buckley.

Substitutes: 16 Shane Delahunt, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 19 James Cannon, 20 Colby Fainga’a, 21 James Mitchell, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cian Kelleher

Read more on:    connacht  |  cheetahs  |  pro14  |  bloemfontein  |  rugby

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA-born lock now available for France in Six Nations Blitzboks thrashed by England in Dubai quarters Blitzboks face England in Dubai Cup QF Os du Randt asks SA to pray for Naka Drotske Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO
Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Bulls confirm signing of Schalk Brits Sharks welcome new attack coach to Durban IOC halts planning for boxing at 2020 Olympics SA Rugby wishes Drotske a speedy recovery

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 