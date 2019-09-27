NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cheetahs thump Glasgow Warriors in PRO14 opener

2019-09-27 21:10
Ox Nche (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Cheetahs secured a commanding 48-14 win in their 2019/20 PRO14 opener against the Glasgow Warriors in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

The hosts ran in seven tries to two from their visitors to claim the bonus point as they started their third season in the competition in near-perfect fashion. 

Glasgow, as many other sides in the tournament, were significantly depleted with numerous players on duty with Scotland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan. 

That will mean little to the Cheetahs, though, who were good enough on the night to take a 24-7 lead into half-time. 

Cheetahs captain and former Springbok scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, meanwhile, scored 18 points with a try, five conversions and a penalty. 

The Cheetahs are next in action when they host Ulster on October 5. 

More to follow ...

Scorers:

Cheetahs 48 (24)

Tries: Ruan Pienaar, Joseph Dweba (2), Rhyno Smith (2), Junior Pokomela, Sias Koen

Conversions: Pienaar (5)

Penalty: Pienaar

Glasgow 14 (7)

Tries: Nick Frisby, Robbie Nairn

Conversions: Brandon Thomson (2)

 

