Cheetahs lock excited to join Jake in Japan

Cape Town - Cheetahs lock Carl Wegner says he’s looking forward to the prospect of joining up with Jake White in Japan.

A recent newspaper report linked Wegner and his Cheetahs team-mate Clinton Swart with a move to the Toyota Verblitz club in Japan.

White is the head coach of Verblitz.

In an interview with Netwerk24, the 26-year-old Wegner confirmed that he’s signed a two-year deal with the Japanese club.

“I’ve don’t know Jake. I’ve never even shaken his hand but I've only heard good things from my friends at Montpellier - where White coached. I’m looking forward to working with him and hope I can become a better player under his guidance," Wegner said.



Wegner will play full-time in Japan and at this stage has no plans to return to South Africa.

Utility back Swart also confirmed that he was busy negotiating a contract with Verblitz - he is expected to play there for six months before returning to Bloemfontein.



There are already three South Africans - prop Ruan Smith, utility back Gio Aplon and flyhalf Lionel Cronje - on Verblitz’s books.



White became head coach of the Japanese club in 2017 after coaching French club Montpellier between 2014 and 2017.



He also coached the Sharks and Brumbies in Super Rugby and is perhaps best-known for winning the 2007 Rugby World Cup with the Springboks.