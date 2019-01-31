Cheetahs lock banned for 3 games

Cape Town - Cheetahs lock Justin Basson has been banned for three weeks after being found guilty of foul play during a PRO14 game against Zebre in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Basson received a red card from Welsh referee Ben Whitehouse when he dangerously charged into a ruck in the 72nd minute of the Cheetahs' 61-28 win.

Basson was found guilty under Law 9.20 - Dangerous play in a ruck or maul, a) A player must not charge into a ruck of maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul, b) A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

The disciplinary panel, comprising David Martin (chair), Jennifer Donovan and David Hurley (all Ireland), accepted the player's admission that there was an act of foul play with contact to the head/neck area which carries a mid-range entry point of a six-week suspension.

A ban of six weeks was reduced due to mitigating circumstances, the player's acceptance of the red card, his previous clean record and his behaviour throughout the hearing.

As a result, Basson will be banned for a period of three weeks and can return to play from midnight on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

He will therefore miss the Cheetahs' matches against the Southern Kings (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein - February 2), Connacht (Sportsground, Galway - February 16) and Llanelli Scarlets (Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli - February 24).