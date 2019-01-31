NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Cheetahs lock banned for 3 games

2019-01-31 10:00
Justin Basson
Justin Basson (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cheetahs lock Justin Basson has been banned for three weeks after being found guilty of foul play during a PRO14 game against Zebre in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Basson received a red card from Welsh referee Ben Whitehouse when he dangerously charged into a ruck in the 72nd minute of the Cheetahs' 61-28 win.

Basson was found guilty under Law 9.20 - Dangerous play in a ruck or maul, a) A player must not charge into a ruck of maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul, b) A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

The disciplinary panel, comprising David Martin (chair), Jennifer Donovan and David Hurley (all Ireland), accepted the player's admission that there was an act of foul play with contact to the head/neck area which carries a mid-range entry point of a six-week suspension.

A ban of six weeks was reduced due to mitigating circumstances, the player's acceptance of the red card, his previous clean record and his behaviour throughout the hearing.

As a result, Basson will be banned for a period of three weeks and can return to play from midnight on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

He will therefore miss the Cheetahs' matches against the Southern Kings (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein -  February 2), Connacht (Sportsground, Galway - February 16) and Llanelli Scarlets (Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli - February 24).

Read more on:    cheetahs  |  pro14  |  justin basson  |  bloemfontein  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
3 burning issues in world rugby Duane cops flak over superhero jersey Whisper it, but do these Proteas have ... cojones? Brits, Vermeulen start against Stormers Head knocks force ex-Bok to call it a day
Whisper it, but do these Proteas have ... cojones? Cheetahs lock banned for 3 games Notshe fired up to impress Bok coach India skittled for 92 as Kiwis coast to victory Chelsea stunned by 4-goal Bournemouth

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

In their maiden PRO14 campaign the Kings won a single match out of 21. How many will they win in the 2018/19 season?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 