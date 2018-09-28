Cheetahs let it slip against Cardiff Blues

Cape Town - The Cardiff Blues got the better of the Cheetahs in their PRO14 encounter at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday evening.

The Blues won 24-21 after leading 10-7 at half-time.

The home side scored three tries through Rey Lee-Lo, Lloyd Williams, Olly Robinson. While flyhalf Gareth Anscombe landed three conversions and a penalty.

The Cheetahs replied with three tries by Walt Steenkamp, Rabs Maxwane and Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Flyhalf Tian Schoeman landed all three conversions for the Bloemfontein-franchise, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

Franco Smith's charges remain winless in five PRO14 matches - having drawn last week against Ulster - and remain at the bottom of the Conference A standings.

In next weekend's PRO14 action, the Cheetahs travel to Scotland to take on Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, October 5 (20:35 SA time), while the Blues take on the Dragons on Saturday, October 6.

On Saturday, the Southern Kings take on the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets (19:30 SA time).

Scorers:

Cardiff Blues

Tries: Rey Lee-Lo, Lloyd Williams, Olly Robinson

Conversions: Gareth Anscombe (3)

Penalty: Anscombe

Cheetahs

Tries: Walt Steenkamp, Rabs Maxwane, Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Conversions: Tian Schoeman (3)

Teams:

Cardiff Blues

15 Matthew Morgan, 14 Owen Lane, 13 Rey Lee-Lo, 12 Willis Halaholo, 11 Jason Harries, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Josh Turnbull, 7 Ellis Jenkins (captain), 6 Olly Robinson, 5 Rory Thornton, 4 George Earle, 3 Scott Andrews, 2 Kristian Dacey, 1 Rhys Gill

Substitutes: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Brad Thyer, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Macauley Cook, 20 Sion Bennett, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Steven Shingler, 23 Garyn Smith

Cheetahs

15 Ryno Eksteen, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Gunther Janse van Vuuren, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Stephan Malan, 21 Daniel Maartens, 22 Shaun Venter, 23 Louis Fouche