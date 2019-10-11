Cheetahs continue unbeaten streak with Munster thrashing

Cape Town - The Cheetahs have continued their unbeaten run as they outclassed Munster in their PRO14 encounter at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

The Cheetahs won 40-16 after leading 12-9 at half-time.

The home side scored six tries thanks to Ox Nche, Junior Pokomela, William Small-Smith, Joseph Dweba, Jasper Wiese and Rhyno Smith.

Star flyhalf Ruan Pienaar landed four conversions, while replacement Tian Schoeman slotted the final conversion of the match.

Munster, who are a three-time PRO14 champions, could only manage a sole try through Dan Goggin while Tyler Bleyendaal scored three penalties.

This win means that the Cheetahs have claimed their third successive victory and they have recorded their first win against Munster.

This was coach Franco Smith's last match in charge before he departs to coach Italy's national team with Hawies Fourie taking over after this weekend.

The Cheetahs will travel to Ireland for their next PRO14 encounter as they take on Connacht on Friday, October 25 (18:15 SA time).

Scorers:

Cheetahs

Tries: Ox Nche, Junior Pokomela, William Small-Smith, Joseph Dweba, Rhyno Smith

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (4), Tian Schoeman

Munster

Try: Dan Goggin

Penalties: Tyler Bleyendaal (3)

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Louis Fouche, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche.

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Clayton Blommetjies

Munster

15 Mike Haley, 14 Darren Sweetnam, 13 Dan Goggin, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Shane Daly, 10 Tyler Bleyendaal, 9 Nick McCarthy, 8 Arno Botha, 7 Tommy O’Donnell, 6 Jack O’Donoghue, 5 Billy Holland (captain), 4 Fineen Wycherley, 3 Stephen Archer, 2 Rhys Marshall, 1 Jeremy Loughman.

Substitutes: 16 Kevin O’Byrne, 17 James Cronin, 18 Keynan Knox, 19 Darren O’Shea, 20 Gavin Coombes, 21 Alby Mathewson, 22 JJ Hanrahan, 23 Calvin Nash

Compiled by Lynn Butler