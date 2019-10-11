NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Cheetahs continue unbeaten streak with Munster thrashing

2019-10-11 20:06
Joseph Dweba
Joseph Dweba (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Cheetahs have continued their unbeaten run as they outclassed Munster in their PRO14 encounter at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

As it happened | Cheetahs v Munster

The Cheetahs won 40-16 after leading 12-9 at half-time.

The home side scored six tries thanks to Ox Nche, Junior Pokomela, William Small-Smith, Joseph Dweba, Jasper Wiese and Rhyno Smith.

Star flyhalf Ruan Pienaar landed four conversions, while replacement Tian Schoeman slotted the final conversion of the match.

Munster, who are a three-time PRO14 champions, could only manage a sole try through Dan Goggin while Tyler Bleyendaal scored three penalties.

This win means that the Cheetahs have claimed their third successive victory and they have recorded their first win against Munster.

This was coach Franco Smith's last match in charge before he departs to coach Italy's national team with Hawies Fourie taking over after this weekend.

The Cheetahs will travel to Ireland for their next PRO14 encounter as they take on Connacht on Friday, October 25 (18:15 SA time).

Scorers:

Cheetahs

Tries: Ox Nche, Junior Pokomela, William Small-Smith, Joseph Dweba, Rhyno Smith

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (4), Tian Schoeman

Munster

Try: Dan Goggin

Penalties: Tyler Bleyendaal (3)

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Louis Fouche, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche.

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Clayton Blommetjies

Munster

15 Mike Haley, 14 Darren Sweetnam, 13 Dan Goggin, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Shane Daly, 10 Tyler Bleyendaal, 9 Nick McCarthy, 8 Arno Botha, 7 Tommy O’Donnell, 6 Jack O’Donoghue, 5 Billy Holland (captain), 4 Fineen Wycherley, 3 Stephen Archer, 2 Rhys Marshall, 1 Jeremy Loughman.

Substitutes: 16 Kevin O’Byrne, 17 James Cronin, 18 Keynan Knox, 19 Darren O’Shea, 20 Gavin Coombes, 21 Alby Mathewson, 22 JJ Hanrahan, 23 Calvin Nash

Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ruan Pienaar on Springbok standby Ex-Canada, SA centre on where Boks could lose World Cup World Rugby slams 'disappointing' Scotland over legal threat COMMENT: RWC credibility hangs in balance All Blacks deny special treatment after typhoon row
COMMENT: RWC credibility hangs in balance Canada lock banned after seeing red against Boks Test would've gone ahead if NZ needed the points - Parisse Eddie Jones thanks 'typhoon gods' after RWC game axed Sacked Wallaby Folau offered to apologise for homophobic posts

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 7 - 'Boks will be hoping for Japan washout'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the 2019/20 PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 