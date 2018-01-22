NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Cheetahs coach: Lee one of SA’s best centres

2018-01-22 14:30
Nico Lee (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan was full of praise for centre Nico Lee following last Saturday’s PRO14 win over the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein.

Lee scored a double as the Cheetahs claimed a 45-24 win at Free State Stadium.

In the previous week’s encounter between the sides in Port Elizabeth, Lee had scored a hat-trick as the Cheetahs won in similar fashion, 45-21.

“Nico Lee is a special player. I was lucky to have worked with him in 2014 and back then I could already see he would come through as a player. He is a hard worker. I think he’s only going to get better. We just need to keep him fit and playing. I think he is one of the best centres in the county,” Duncan was quoted as saying by Netwerk24.

Other Cheetahs players who stood out were fullback Clayton Blommetjies, who received the official man-of-the-match accolade, and prop Ox Nche.

It was the Cheetahs’ eighth win in the competition from 13 matches and they currently sit third in Conference A.

Their next match is scheduled against Welsh side Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park on February 10.

