PRO14

Cheetahs claim SA bragging rights with win over Kings

2018-04-28 16:54
Neil Marais (Twitter)
Cape Town - The Cheetahs have beaten the Kings 29-20 in a hard fought South African derby in the PRO14 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Cheetahs led 22 -13 at half-time.

The visitors scored four tries during the match with Paul Schoeman, Neil Marias, Uzair Cassiem and Francois Venter crossing the whitewash.

Marais added three conversions and penalty.

For the home side, Ntabeni Dukisa and Harlon Klaasen scored tries while Masixole Banda kicked two penalties and two conversions. 

The Cheetahs now move onto the knock-out stages of the tournament, while the Kings finish bottom of Conference B. 

Scorers

Kings

Tries: Ntabeni Dukisa, Harlon Klaasen 

Conversions: Masixole Banda (2)

Penalties: Masixole Banda (2)

Cheetahs

Tries: Paul Schoeman, Neil Marias, Uzair Cassiem, Francois Venter

Conversions: Neil Marais (3)

Penalty: Neil Marais

Teams

Kings

15 Yaw Penxe, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Jacques Nel (captain), 12 Ntabeni Dukisa, 11 Harlon Klaasen, 10 Masixole Banda, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Dries van Schalkwyk, 7 Martinus Burger, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Bobby de Wee, 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Justin Forwooddlen Masimla

Substitites: 16 Tango Balekile, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Luvuyo Pupuma, 19 Lindokuhle Welemu, 20 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 21 Lusanda Badiyana, 22 JP Smith, 23 JC Roos

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Sibahle Maxwane, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Charl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Chales Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Johan Goosen, 23 Lloyd Greeff

