Cheetahs centre banned for clearing nose in face of opponent

Cape Town - Cheetahs centre Nico Lee will miss the remainder of the PRO14 season after being handed a 13-week ban for clearing his nose in the face of an opponent.



Lee, 24, appeared before a PRO14 disciplinary committee after being cited for an act of poor sportsmanship during the Cheetahs' 25-17 defeat to Irish side Connacht in Galway last weekend.



Video evidence (WATCH in the tweet below) showed Lee appearing to clear the contents of his nose on to the face of Connacht flank Colby Fainga'a in the 64th minute of the game.

Cheetahs player Nico Lee banned for 13 weeks after he "accepted that he had cleared the contents of his nose onto the face of an opposing player." pic.twitter.com/bpXRqT0L6l — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) February 20, 2019

Law 9.27

In a press statement released by the Cheetahs late on Wednesday afternoon, the Bloemfontein franchise said they had been informed of punishment imposed on Lee for his "uncharacteristic behaviour".

"The unsportsmanlike behaviour is seen in a very serious light by rugby hierarchy. The Cheetahs condemn this behaviour which it is not part of the team culture and accept the punishment as such.

"Nico is a star player and according to information from the team, he deeply regrets his behaviour and apologised immediately after the match to the opponent.

"The Cheetahs realise that he is remorseful of his actions and the team accepts the apology."

The Cheetahs also posted a video on Twitter where Lee expresses regret over the incident:

The Cheetahs added that centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg will be joining them in Wales, ahead of the clash against Scarlets in Llanelli on Sunday (kick-off 15:00 SA time).

"The team management will be taking care of the situation in Cardiff, Wales," the statement concluded.