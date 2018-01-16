Cheetahs address yellow card issue

Cape Town - Cheetahs captain Torsten van Jaarsveld has called for better decision making from his players after a string of yellow cards in their last two matches.



The Cheetahs received three yellow cards in last Saturday’s PRO14 win over the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.



Lock Justin Basson, prop Charles Marais and No 8 Junior Pokomela all spent time in the sin-bin but the men from Bloemfontein still managed a comfortable 45-21 victory.



However, in the previous weekend's clash in Italy, yellow cards for hooker Van Jaarsveld and scrumhalf Shaun Venter proved costly in a 27-21 defeat to Treviso.



In an interview with Netwerk24, Van Jaarsveld said the yellow cards were down to the wrong decisions made at the wrong time.



“It’s all about timing, especially when attempting to turn over possession. We’ll simply have to make much better decisions.”



Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan said the yellow card issue will be discussed with the players.



“We’re having a look at the decisions made and how we got those yellow cards. We’ll have a look so we don’t find ourselves in another position of being down to 13 men in the final 10 minutes.”



The Cheetahs are currently third in the PRO14's Conference A, with seven wins from 12 matches.



They host the Kings in a return fixture at the Free State Stadium on Saturday (17:00 kick-off).

