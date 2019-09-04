NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Bulls loose forward signs deal with PRO14 side

2019-09-04 14:19
Ruan Steenkamp (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Edinburgh have secured the services of Bulls loose forward Ruan Steenkamp on a short-term deal, the club confirmed on Wednesday. 

The former South Africa U-20 captain, who made 10 appearances in this season’s Super Rugby competition, joins the club subject to a medical and will provide cover during the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Steenkamp – who has played both flanker and No.8 for the Super Rugby side – was a key player as the Bulls this season reached the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2013.

"I’m really honoured to join Edinburgh Rugby and I can’t wait to link up with my new teammates," the 26-year-old said. 

"I know a lot about the club having spoken to the South African boys in Scotland and I’m hugely privileged to have been given the chance to represent such a historic side.

"This will be my first time travelling to Scotland, so I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity while sampling a new and exciting rugby culture."

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill, added: "Ruan is a hard running and abrasive back-row player that plays with a real edge. He has all the qualities that you look for in a flanker while his physicality brings a different dynamic to our pack. We’re really happy to have him on board.

"We will obviously be short handed in the back-row in the early stages of the season due to World Cup selection, so to have a player of Ruan’s quality adding depth to the squad is a real coup for the club.

"He has shown in both Super Rugby and the Currie Cup that he has the ability to turn a match in your favour – whether that is through his carrying or tenacity in defence - so we can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to this club."

Born in Krugersdorp, SA, Steenkamp came through the ranks at Johannesburg-based side Golden Lions where he represented them at the U-18 Craven Week in both 2010 and 2011.

After graduating from Monument High School, the back-row joined the Blue Bulls prior to the 2012 season where he captained their U-19 side in the Provincial Championship.

Steenkamp was named South African U-20 captain ahead of the 2013 World Rugby U20 Championship in France – a tournament in which the back-row led the Junior Boks to a third-place finish.

The back-row made his Currie Cup debut for the Blue Bulls in September 2015 as the then-22-year-old came off the bench in the 17-13 victory over the Sharks in Durban.

Steenkamp made his Bulls’ Super Rugby debut against the Stormers in February 2017 – a match in which he featured alongside current Edinburgh teammate, Pierre Schoeman – and would go on to make 21 appearances for the Pretoria-based club in two full seasons at Loftus Versfeld.

Read more on:    bulls  |  pro14  |  ruan steenkamp  |  pretoria  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Irate fans react to SOLD OUT Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' Roger Federer Foundation issues statement after 'Match in Africa' ticket chaos Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' tickets sell out in 10 minutes! Lions to wear blue, not red, in Currie Cup final Fearless Japan relish rematch against vengeful Boks
Presenting … potent Bok 'stay-at-homes' Hendricks ton in vain as SA 'A' go down to India Doc Khumalo pays heartfelt tribute to late David Kekana SABC agrees to R72m per season fee for PSL matches SA's Harris nets cool R890 000 in US Open defeat

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the 2019/20 PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 