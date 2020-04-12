NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PRO14

Bok star Steyn agrees to join Cheetahs - report

2020-04-12 12:06
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Springbok utility back Frans Steyn has reportedly agreed to join the Cheetahs.

According to Rapport, Steyn will join the Bloemfontein-based franchise on 1 July on a two-year deal.

The report in the Afrikaans newspaper added that Steyn's French club, Montpellier, were keen to retain his services and offered him a new deal until 2022.

It was reported last month that SA Rugby would help finance Steyn's move to the Cheetahs.

The 32-year-old, his wife Linca, and their three daughters plan to settle permanently in Bloemfontein.

Steyn, who was schooled at Grey College, represented Free State at junior levels before starting his professional career at the Sharks.

He has also represented Racing 92 in France and the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

A Rugby World Cup winner in 2007 and 2019, Steyn boasts 67 Test caps for the Springboks.

montpellier  |  cheetahs  |  pro14  |  frans steyn  |  bloemfontein  |  rugby

 

