Bok loosie extends stay at Irish club

Cape Town - Springbok loose forward Arno Botha is one of 12 players to have signed contract extensions with Irish club Munster.

Botha, who joined Munster from English club London Irish earlier this year, has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the province until June 2020.

The 27-year-old, who played two Tests for the Springboks in 2013, was tipped for a promising international career before knee injuries ruled him out of the game for lengthy periods.

Munster said on their official website that Botha “has made an immediate impact with two tries in nine appearances”.

The other players to sign new deals with Munster include John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Jack O’Donoghue, JJ Hanrahan, Alex Wootton, Rhys Marshall, Fineen Wycherley, Calvin Nash and Jeremy Loughman.

